Should Cuomo resign? A slim majority of New Yorkers say ‘no’

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite facing nearly a dozen accusations of inappropriate behavior toward women, more New Yorkers say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign than say he should.
Fifty-one percent of the people polled by Siena College said Cuomo should not resign and 52 percent said that he can still be effective as governor.
That’s as his favorability numbers continue to decline. His favorability rating is now a negative 40-52 percent, down from 43-45 percent in March and 56-39 percent in February.
Cuomo’s job performance rating is negative 42-56 percent, down from 46-52 percent in March and 51-47 percent in February.
On the other hand, 60 percent – the same as last month -- say he’s doing a good job handling the pandemic.
Right now, 33 percent are prepared to reelect Cuomo if he runs next year, compared to 57 percent who prefer “someone else.”
In February, Democrats were prepared to reelect Cuomo 65-26 percent, which has eroded to 46-43 percent. Overall, voters would prefer a Democrat by a 52-32 percent margin.
The poll released Monday was conducted April 11-15 among 801 New York state registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
