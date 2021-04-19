Time to get back on the road with Cycling 101

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many people will be getting their bicycles out of the garage soon and the Watertown Family YMCA wants to help them get back on the road safely.
The YMCA’s Paul Passino talked about a Cycling 101 course they’re offering. You can watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The course will be at the Downtown Y from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 and Saturday, May 8.
It’s good for beginners and for those who ride regularly.
You can register by emailing shelterboxride@gmail.com or calling 315-782-3100.
