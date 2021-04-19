Your Turn: feedback on internet law, curfew change & local hero

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo signed a bill making high-speed internet more affordable for low-income families. The law says internet companies must offer a $15-a-month plan for families who qualify:
I’d say this was a good thing.
Rebecca Wehrle
And everyone else’s rate will go up to subsidize this program!
Jeff Swanson
Sadly, we can’t get it even though we live on my husband’s disability. Way below the poverty level.
Sheri Miller
Bars and restaurants are now allowed to stay open until midnight instead of closing at 11 p.m.:
There is absolutely no legitimate reason for limiting their operation times.
James F. Brooks
It’s far better than being completely shut down like they were before.
Lana Alexander
Twelve-year-old Hunter Booth of Copenhagen is being praised as a hero after rescuing a drowning boy:
Great job! It just shows that you can do amazing things at any age!
Michele Gehring Jeican
Thank you to this young man who is not afraid to get involved and be helpful.
JoAnn Staub Roberts
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.