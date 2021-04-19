Your Turn: feedback on internet law, curfew change & local hero

By Diane Rutherford | April 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 1:54 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo signed a bill making high-speed internet more affordable for low-income families. The law says internet companies must offer a $15-a-month plan for families who qualify:

I’d say this was a good thing.

Rebecca Wehrle

And everyone else’s rate will go up to subsidize this program!

Jeff Swanson

Sadly, we can’t get it even though we live on my husband’s disability. Way below the poverty level.

Sheri Miller

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to stay open until midnight instead of closing at 11 p.m.:

There is absolutely no legitimate reason for limiting their operation times.

James F. Brooks

It’s far better than being completely shut down like they were before.

Lana Alexander

Twelve-year-old Hunter Booth of Copenhagen is being praised as a hero after rescuing a drowning boy:

Great job! It just shows that you can do amazing things at any age!

Michele Gehring Jeican

Thank you to this young man who is not afraid to get involved and be helpful.

JoAnn Staub Roberts

