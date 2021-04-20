Arts All-Star: Sophia Sabatini

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As often as Sophia Sabatini has sung before an audience, she still gets the jitters before a performance.
“I get very nervous,” she said, “but as soon as I’m on stage and as soon as I see the light right on me, it goes right away.”
The South Lewis singer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
She says she’s always been passionate about singing, but didn’t really embrace it until high school, where she became involved with musicals, select chorus, and women’s ensemble.
Watch the video to hear her sing and to learn more about her.
