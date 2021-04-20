Calvin Smith Williams, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Calvin Smith Williams, age 89 of Ogdensburg will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday (April 22, 2021) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg with military honors.
Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 9:30am until 11:30am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Williams passed away at his home on Monday (April 19, 2021) surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years Margaret “Peg” Williams; a son Stuart (Susan) Williams of Nebraska; two daughters Kathryn (Ronald) Sheahan of Illinois and Amy (Rob) Schirmer of Ogdensburg; two loved foster children, Daniel (Mary) Lehan of Chatanooga; Denise Sturgeon of Houston, seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother Harry “Bud” Williams of Mount Juliet, TN and nieces, nephews & cousins.
Calvin was predeceased by an infant son, Grant, a niece Patricia Ann Gaddy Barnett and a sister Roxie Gaddy.
Calvin was born on March 20, 1932 in Holden MO, a son of the late Luther M. & Delina F. (Smith) Williams. He graduated from Central High School in Springfield, MO and began his college career locally. He felt strongly that the best way to serve his country during the Korean War was to join up with the Marine Corp. On board transport to Korea, Cal had a profound conversion experience that was to influence the rest of his life. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and continued his education at Wheaton College in Illinois where he received his BA in History, but more importantly met and married Margaret “Peg” Deans on December 21, 1957. The couple returned to Missouri where he earned his MA in History and certification to teach at the secondary level.
Cal taught at the high school level in both Missouri and Illinois but felt called to serve on the mission field. In 1963, with a few dollars and a whole lot of faith, the family moved to Switzerland in order to take an intensive course in French. Upon completion the family moved to Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) where Cal functioned as Director/Instructor of Secondary Schools on several mission stations. Teaching classes in French, that he had not taken in English was a challenge he rose to!
In 1972 the family moved back to the Chicago area and Calvin began working for MAP International, a Christian organization that provides medical and health supplies to those in need around the world. During this time he developed an ophthalmic diagnostic kit and a basic surgical kit for glaucoma and cataracts to be used by field-healthcare workers. He also assembled a prototype for an emergency disaster kit of 2,000 pounds of critical medical supplies needed during the first 48 – 72 hours after a major natural disaster. Because of his familiarity with the French language and other cultures, Cal was a natural liaison for shipments and research overseas. His travels deepened his appreciation of the many
people around the world in impoverished circumstances who dream and innovate themselves into healthier communities. Cal’s resume reflects a series of ventures all dedicated to helping the poor, promoting reconciliation and encouraging those whose vision was beyond their means.
In 1990, Cal had a vision for a collaboration of Christian medical relief agencies, all working together, and encouraging one another. He met with a friend, Billy Teninty, and together, they formed TECH. 30 years later, TECH is serving through 100 different member organizations committed to improving the quality of healthcare in the developing world.
After retiring, Cal continued his concern for those in need by active involvement in food pantries, a Crisis Pregnancy Center, Church studies, and a regular email sent out to those actively praying for Persecuted Christians.
In 2001 Cal suffered a stroke and his life necessarily became his home and family. Peg and he began a regular time of prayer together that covered the globe in intercession. Many who chose to read this obituary were prayed for by name by this faithful couple.
Calvin Smith Williams was a man with a big heart, a razor sharp wit, an avid interest and wonder in the world about him and the people who entered his life. He enjoyed wood carving, reading, playing scrabble, visiting with his family and watching television. His faith was an earnest journey that found it’s end in the Catholic Church in the last year of his life. A reader, a writer, a story teller, a listener, a man of wise counsel, a wonderful father, a loving husband and a gentleman worthy of emulation are only a few of the ways to describe him. How we will miss this dear one.
In lieu of flowers, please joyfully share a little extra with someone who needs it. Condolences and fond memories can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.