Calvin Smith Williams, 89, of Ogdensburg

Calvin was born on March 20, 1932 in Holden MO, a son of the late Luther M. & Delina F. (Smith) Williams. He graduated from Central High School in Springfield, MO and began his college career locally. He felt strongly that the best way to serve his country during the Korean War was to join up with the Marine Corp. On board transport to Korea, Cal had a profound conversion experience that was to influence the rest of his life. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and continued his education at Wheaton College in Illinois where he received his BA in History, but more importantly met and married Margaret “Peg” Deans on December 21, 1957. The couple returned to Missouri where he earned his MA in History and certification to teach at the secondary level.