A chilly few days ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain showers will move through the north country this morning, but it should be a mostly dry day.
Those showers should be gone by mid-morning. It will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-40s by afternoon.
Temperatures drop overnight and snow moves in. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
Snow could be heavy at times and will continue off and on all day Wednesday.
We could see some accumulation, but it should melt after a day or so. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
There will be mixed precipitation on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Nice spring weather returns in time for the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend. It will be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-50s on Friday and around 60 on Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be in the mid-50s on Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain.
