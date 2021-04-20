Clarkson University pumps $346.9 million into area economy

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - According to a recent study, Clarkson University pumped $346.9 million into the north country economy based on data from 2019.
The report comes from the Center for Governmental Research on behalf of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.
The study says the school’s economic impact comes from its institutional operations and jobs related to supporting student services, research and construction.
“These findings prove the vitally important role that private institutions like Clarkson play as job creators and economic engines throughout New York State,” said Clarkson President Tony Collins in a news release.
The study estimates that Clarkson was responsible for 2,320 jobs in the region from both direct and indirect employment through construction and other activities. Another 40 jobs were estimated to have been created from research conducted by the university.
