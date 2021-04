GILBERT, A.Z. (WWNY) - Spring burial graveside service for June A. Smithers, age 89 of Gilbert, AZ will be held at 1:00pm on Friday (April 23, 2021) at the Flackville Cemetery with Karen Cota officiating. Mrs. Smithers passed away on January 28, 2021 at the Villa Hospice in Mesa, AZ. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.