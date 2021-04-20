Highlights & scores: high school football & volleyball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school football and volleyball were among the items on the local sports menu Monday.
We begin on the gridiron as Carthage visits Watertown.
It was all Carthage in this game and a big game for Carter Kempney.
Kempney took one in from 43 yards out and also adds the 2-point conversion. Carthage goes on top 8-0.
Later in the first quarter, it’s Kempney again, this time from 54 yards out. Once again, he adds the 2-point conversion. Now it’s 16-0 with the Comets on top.
Still in the first quarter, it’s Carter Kempney once again -- student body right for the touchdown. Comets lead 22-0.
Then its Alec Strife taking it up the middle. The 2 points are also good, making it 30-0 Carthage.
Josh Bigelow continues the first quarter scoring and the 2 pointer is also good, making it 38-0 Comets.
In the second quarter, Watertown gets on the board. Joel Davis connects with Donavon Millan for the 6 points. The 2 pointer is good, cutting the Carthage lead to 38 to 8.
Back comes Carthage. Josh Demko with the quarterback sneek: 46 to 8 Carthage.
Final score: Carthage 66, Watertown 14.
In Northern Althletic Conference volleyball, it was Clifton-Fine at Madrid-Waddington.
The Yellow Jackets’ Phoebe Zagrobelny finishes the seesaw first set with one of her 18 digs on the night. The Jackets hold on to win 26-24.
In the second set, Clifton-Fine gets consistent serves from Kylee Todd and Carlie huckle to pull out a 25-18 win.
But Madrid-Waddington -- with 13 service points from Maddie Richardson and 9 from Alexis Cole -- dominated the third set 25-8.
Jodie Soltau taps the winning shot at the net.
The Eagles win the fourth set 25-20.
Clifton-Fine rallies to win the deciding fifth set 25-19, to win their fourth consecutive match 3-2.
Monday’s local scores
High school football
Carthage 66, Watertown 14
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 4, Indian River 0
Belleville Henderson 4, Thousand Islands 2
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 109, Indian River 53
High school volleyball
Clifton-Fine 3, Madrid-Waddington 2
OFA 3, Gouverneur 1
Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 16, Clarkson 9
