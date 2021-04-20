TROY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ida (Dutchie) Dillenbeck 93, formerly of Limerick, NY, died atthe home of her daughter in Troy, NY where she was under the care of her family and Community Hospice.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 24th at 1 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Dexter Cemetery.
Born in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of Roswell P. and Ida L. (Villeneuve) Belcher, and the stepdaughter of Wesley Harris.
Ida was the widow of Carl Dillenbeck, and was the former Postmaster of Limerick Post Office until her retirement. Ida was a member of the Vida Chapter 342 Order of the Eastern Stars in Sackets Harbor, where she had been a Past Matron. She was also a former member of the Dexter United Methodist Church. Family members remember her fondness for puzzles and for reading.
She is survived by her three daughters, Leah, Lisa, and Laura and two sons in law; three grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also, she is survived by her best friend of 85 years, Hilda Fitzgerald of Glen Park, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Dexter United Methodist Church at 210 W. Kirby Street, Dexter NY 13634, to the SPCA at 25056 Water St. Watertown, NY13601, or Community Hospice Foundation 310 Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.
Online condolences maybe be made at:dexterfuneralhome.com
