Leonard Spaziani sworn in to fill vacant Watertown city council seat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leonard Spaziani has been sworn in to fill Watertown’s vacant city council seat.
The city council unanimously approved the pick and it didn’t take long for Spaziani to get to work.
The newly appointed council member took his seat soon after being sworn in at Monday night’s meeting.
He fills the spot left vacant by Jesse Roshia, who resigned at the end of January.
Spaziani says it’s humbling to be Watertown’s newest council member. He never thought it would happen. And, for him, taking care of the city is top priority.
“I put Watertown first, I do not have an agenda.,” he said. “What’s good for Watertown. And if something comes up for a vote and if I disagree with them, I’m going to tell them, simple.”
Spazani says it remains to be seen if he will run for the seat in November’s election.
He will have to be a write-in candidate if he does.
The council also unanimously approved an expanded site plan for the YMCA’s planned downtown fitness and aquatics center.
It allows extra space for the Y’s pool, which council members hope will be a money maker through swim meets and other uses.
Construction is expected to begin in July and finish by fall of 2022.
Council members also approved a $1.4 million bond to buy a new ladder truck for the fire department. It replaces an older truck from 1986 that’s currently in reserve. The new ladder truck will be put on the frontlines, shifting the department’s 2004 truck to the backup role. Delivery of the new truck is expected 18 to 24 months after the order is placed.
