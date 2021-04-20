Man allegedly sics pit bulls on deputies

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A West Carthage man is accused of siccing his two pit bulls on Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies when they tried to arrest him.
Deputies say 36-year-old Sean Murphy allegedly let his dogs out of his 87 Bridge Street home and commanded them to attack the officers during the April 15 arrest.
He also allegedly pulled his arm away and kicked at deputies while they were trying to arrest him.
Deputies say he was at the home in violation of an order of protection that limits how long he can be there.
Murphy was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal contempt.
He was arraigned in Watertown city court and released to appear in town of Champion court at a later date.
