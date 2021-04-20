Raymond A. Desrosier, 79, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond A. Desrosier, 79, of Drake Rd., passed away, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on September 2, 1941 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Clarence Albert and Pauline Louise Weaver Desrosier. He attended local schools and later obtained his GED.
Raymond married Linda A. Wicks on June 30, 1962 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Joseph A. Francouer, officiating.
He was a Machine Tender at Brownville Paper Co., Brownville, NY, for 42 years.
Raymond was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cutting wood and gardening. His garden was filled with pumpkins that he grew for his children and grandchildren. Raymond also loved lottery scratch tickets and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda; four children, Stephen and Regina Desrosier, Tampa, FL, Mary Desrosier and companion, Randy Hardison, Theresa, NY, Patricia “Patty” Desrosier, Watertown, NY, and Ronald “Ronnie” Desrosier, Watertown, NY; six grandchildren, Tamara, Stephen, Jr., Andreaya, Marisa (Bre), Darik (Maddie) and Kara; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Nevaeh; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Landas, Mattydale, NY and Darryl and Larry Davio, Cato, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents and twin brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Desrosier, with the former passing away at 16 in a fishing accident.
Ray spent his final hours at home, per his wishes, and was taken care of by his wife and all four children. Ray loved his dogs and was watched over by his many loyal companions. Including dogs Snowy, Henry, Toby, Leo, Ruby, Onyx, Howie, Tucker and Cain. And Jack, his bird.
The family would like to give special thanks to Scott and Kelly Heise for their amazing support during this difficult time.
Raymond requested no services.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the
Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help is the family’s time of need.
