SPCA: big, older Max

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Max is a big dog.
He’s the featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA introduced to us by executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez.
The terrier-pit bull mix is 9 years old.
He’s had a rough life, so he’d be best in a home without cats, other dogs, or small children. He needs a quiet home where he can live a peaceful life without much anxiety.
It’s kitten season, so the shelter is filling up quickly with cats.
The dog wing is pretty full, too, because of a surgery backlog from when the shelter was closed due to COVID.
You can browse the pets and make an appointment to see one at jeffersoncountyspca.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.