Timothy Gene Wilder, 63, of Carthage

Timothy was born on November 29 ‚1957 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Edward and Marie (Arnold) Wilder. In 1976 he graduated from Carthage Central School. Later he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Boiler Technician 1st Class Petty Officer. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he immediately began using his knowledge and skill set at Fort Drum’s Coal Plant, until suffering a disability in 2012.