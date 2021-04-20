CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy Gene Wilder, 63, of Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Timothy was born on November 29 ‚1957 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Edward and Marie (Arnold) Wilder. In 1976 he graduated from Carthage Central School. Later he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Boiler Technician 1st Class Petty Officer. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he immediately began using his knowledge and skill set at Fort Drum’s Coal Plant, until suffering a disability in 2012.
Timothy was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also loved researching genealogy and most of all, being with his family.
He is survived by his brothers, James Wilder, Donald (Nancy) Wilder, Edward (Marsha) Wilder, Raymond (Janice) Wilder and Harry (Chong) Wilder as well as his sisters, Donna Wilder-Adams, Candy (Garry) Schwartz, Tina (Jeffrey) Peers and Tammy (Mark) Flores and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Donna Marie.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Sandhill Cemetery, Natural Bridge, with the Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
