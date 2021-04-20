Tri-county jobless rates remain fairly steady in March

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unemployment rates in the tri-county region remained fairly steady during the month of March when compared to last year at the same time.
The state Department of Labor released its jobless figures Tuesday.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate decreased slightly year-to-year. In March of 2020, the jobless rate was 7.5 percent. This year, it was 7.1 percent.
In February, 7.9 percent of people were out of work.
In Lewis County, the unemployment rate dropped from 7.8 percent to 7.6 percent year-to-year. The jobless rate was 8 percent in February.
St. Lawrence County’s rate, 6.7 percent remained unchanged year to year.
It was 7 percent in January.
New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 8.9 percent in February to 8.5 percent in March 2021.
In March 2020, as the COVID pandemic hit, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.
