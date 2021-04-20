Tri-county region reports 56 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Tuesday that they have 56 new coronavirus infections.
Jefferson County
Another 35 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,389 cases of the virus.
Seven people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,174 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 19 new cases on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,047 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths.
There are 9 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 135 cases are active and 6,817 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 2 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,109.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,034 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
