Watertown’s concert in the park back on for 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Fourth of July fireworks and concert in the park are back on in Watertown.
The city council voted unanimously Monday night to include the cost of the show in the city budget.
The bill is $40,000. The orchestra, stage, and fireworks have all been booked. The city is working with Fort Drum on securing the cannons for the show.
Mayor Jeff Smith says he believes Kite Hill at Thompson Park has enough space to accommodate everyone who wants to attend.
The concert will be held Thursday, July 1.
Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test will be required.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.