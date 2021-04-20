Winthrop man accused of making meth

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 33 year old Winthrop man is accused of making methamphetamine.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Marshall on Monday.
He’s charged with a felony count of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine in connection with an incident that took place on March 24 in the town of Stockholm.
Officials said Marshall possessed several components and lab equipment used to make meth.
He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.