Zoo New York excited about increased attendance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Just in time for summer: the zoo can host more animal lovers.
Governor Cuomo is allowing zoo attendance to increase to 50 percent, which means Watertown’s Zoo New York in Thompson Park can now host 1,000 people at once instead of 500.
Officials feel this is great news as the zoo prepares for special events, including the upcoming and popular Brew at the Zoo.
“As everything is starting to open up, we’re going to continue to do this. We’re going to continue to be that location where people can come and enjoy festivities, hang out with the animals, enjoy a drink, and take the mask off and relax for a little bit. Enjoy the summertime air,” said Joshua Baughn, director of marketing, Zoo New York.
Zoo New York will be open seven days a week starting May 1.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.