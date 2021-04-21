Clayton Opera House Presents Great Concerts - Virtually

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Milk Carton Kids: Thursday, April 29th at 9pm & Thursday, May 13th at 9pm
**Tickets are not available through the box office, they are ONLY available online. Click link above or go to our website to purchase.
Ticket prices start at $15. Two show bundles are available and meet & greet options after the show are also available.
*Replay options available for 48 hours after each performance
Part I:
Thursday, April 29th, 9:00pm
Join us for a unique and very special set spanning 2011-2014, with songs from Retrospect, Prologue, and The Ash & Clay. Now, it’s entirely possible we’ll feel compelled to violate the premise here and include one or two songs from other albums. Just chill out about it. It’ll be more or less on theme.
Part II:
Thursday, May 13th, 9:00pm
The Milk Carton Kids Live at The Troubadour II: Join us for another unique and even more special set spanning our albums from 2015-2019, with songs from Monterey, ATTTIDAATTTIDD, and The Only Ones. Again, don’t hold us too strictly to this. We just needed something to differentiate the shows so you’d buy tickets to both of them. Which one will be better? If you only come to one, you’ll never know…
Dustbowl Revival:
Thursday, May 6th at 10pm & Thursday, May 13th at 10pm
Ticket prices start at $15. Two show bundles are available and merchandise is also available for purchase.
*Replay options available for 48 hours after each performance
Part I:
Thursday May 6th, 10pm
A complete show performing songs from the most recent album release ‘Is It You, Is It Me.’
Part II:
Thursday May 13th, 10pm
A concert with stories and Dustbowl favorites from all past albums over the last ten years.
