Clayton Opera House Presents Great Concerts - Virtually

The Milk Carton Kids Live at The Troubadour II: Join us for another unique and even more special set spanning our albums from 2015-2019, with songs from Monterey, ATTTIDAATTTIDD, and The Only Ones. Again, don’t hold us too strictly to this. We just needed something to differentiate the shows so you’d buy tickets to both of them. Which one will be better? If you only come to one, you’ll never know…