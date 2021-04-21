Faith Lee Shyanne Waite, 21, formerly of Norwood-Norfolk

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Faith Lee Shyanne Waite, our free-spirited sparking soul whose wings were too great for this earth, went to be with her Lord on April 1, 2021 in California, after a courageous battle with a rare type of melanoma.
Her journey of life and story of bravery began on January 23, 2000. Faith Lee Shyanne was born in Ormond Beach, Florida to James E. Waite Jr. and Mindy K. Bowles – Cook. Moving back to the North Country, Faith attended school at Brasher Falls, Norwood – Norfolk and graduated from Massena High School. Not one to stay idle and knowing this world had more to offer her, Faith took a leap of her own self and went to travel the world, follow her dreams, and eventually begin her entrepreneurship in California.
Faith had a passion for art, glassblowing, and loved to paint. She shared her creative style with many as she had started her own clothing line, “Red Thread”. Fun and adventure filled her as she participated in snowboarding and longboarding. She found solace in nature, had compassion for others, was smart, witty, and most of all brave.
She leaves behind a family that will miss her greatly, but Faith now watches over them eternally; her mother, Mindy K. Bowles – Cook of Massena; maternal grandparents, Bruce, and Sue Howie of Massena; Aunts and Uncles, Stacey Bradish and William Quinell III of Brasher Falls, Mark and Sarah Bowles of Brasher Falls, David J. Johnson of Brasher Falls; Great Aunt Julia Bradish; cousins, McKenna and Mercedes Bowles and Devin Terry.
Also surviving is her chosen family, Rockne Cox, and Michelle Terrance, chosen brothers and sisters, Trent, Sophia, Audriana, Giuliana, and Decklin Terrance of Brushton.
You know when you drop a pebble into water and ripples go out from it? That is how Faith left her mark wherever she went; dropping love here, laughter there, smiles to everyone she met; just like a pebble leaves ripples; her actions had far reaching effects that touched individuals all over this world.
Although she was such young age, 21, Faith’s bravery had her prepared for her transition into her next life. In keeping with her wishes Faith Lee Shyanne’s family will be holding a Celebration of her Life this summer, at a special spot by the river where she loved, date and time to be decided.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness in lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Please share memories and condolences with Faiths family on her Tribute Wall section of her obituary at www.hammillfh.com.
