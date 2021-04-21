Faith Lee Shyanne Waite, 21, formerly of Norwood-Norfolk

Her journey of life and story of bravery began on January 23, 2000. Faith Lee Shyanne was born in Ormond Beach, Florida to James E. Waite Jr. and Mindy K. Bowles – Cook. Moving back to the North Country, Faith attended school at Brasher Falls, Norwood – Norfolk and graduated from Massena High School. Not one to stay idle and knowing this world had more to offer her, Faith took a leap of her own self and went to travel the world, follow her dreams, and eventually begin her entrepreneurship in California.