Family creates free admission program at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Each year, a non-profit will be chosen to get free admission to Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park.
The new program, called the Walker Family Non-Profit Membership, is named after longtime supporters of the zoo.
This year, the Disabled Persons Action Organization was chosen, meaning staff and people the DPAO serves can head to the zoo for free for the year.
“This is a real gem for Watertown and for people as a destination operation and we’re very pleased to be able to participate,” said Tom Walker, former Watertown mayor.
“We serve from children right up to adults and it’s children and adults who want to come to the zoo to wander, pick up the sunshine, and see the animals,” said Cynthia FitzPatrick, DPAO executive director.
Next year another non-profit will be chosen for the free admission program.
