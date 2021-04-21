JCC to host mental health, coping forum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s Voices for Social Change will hold a public forum on mental wellbeing and coping on Thursday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a virtual forum and all are welcome to attend.
Mallory Jackson, instructor of human services at JCC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch her interview above.
The forum will encourage people to take a look at their own mental health and wellbeing, how to address negative emotions and where to go to access services and resources to make a difference.
The goal is to share healthy coping skills and self-care strategies.
A panel of local professionals will talk about identifying warning signs of self-harm and how to access mental health services in this situation.
Registration required to attend the event, which is free. Visit SUNYJefferson.edu to sign up.
For more information, call JCC at 315-786-2250.
