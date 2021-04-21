Jefferson County eyes letting 12 year olds use guns while hunting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The general services committee of the Jefferson County legislature advanced a proposed local law Tuesday night that would allow 12 and 13 year olds to use a firearm while hunting.
It follows a provision included in the state budget. The law says youngsters of that age will have to be with a parent or legal guardian while hunting - and that person must have a hunting license and at least three years of deer hunting experience.
Legislator Anthony Doldo said the law would help teach young hunters safety.
“It is important in learning how to operate either a firearm or a crossbow from somebody that’s experienced with it,” Doldo said.
The law will have to be advanced again at a May 4 meeting of the full county legislature. Then on June 1, a public hearing will be held, following by a vote on whether or not to pass the law.
