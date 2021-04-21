Lareatta “Rita” M. Chambers, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lareatta “Rita” M. Chambers, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 4:00pm on Friday (April 23, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.
Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Chambers passed away at her home on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her children Ed (Robin) Chambers of Ogdensburg, James (Pamela) Chambers of Potsdam, Ramona (Mark) Sovie of Fowler, Angela (Douglas) Quick of Canton, Diana Hyatt of Parishville, Pamela (Bryon) LaBar of Parishville; daughter-in-law Karen Alguire of Chase Mills; 23 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; two sisters Vivian Day of Lisbon and Ilona Elliott of Lisbon and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Howard in 2012; a son Steven in 2011; four brothers John, Glenn, Arthur & Stanley Elliott and four sisters Thelma Morehouse, Marjorie Smith, Beverly Petrie and Bonnie Elliott; a brother-in-law Richard Chambers, and a grandson Jonathan Alquire.
She was born on August 8, 1935 in Hammond, a daughter of the late John & Lula (Halladay) Elliott. She attended Hammond School for her education, and later married Howard I. Chambers on Sept 12, 1953 in Lisbon.
Rita was a homemaker and cherished raising her family. She also worked briefly at Moongate Nursing Home. She was a life member of the Heuvelton AmVets Auxiliary, and enjoyed playing bingo and cards, dancing, gardening, canning, baking, going to the casino, playing softball, doing puzzles, watching games shows on TV, and especially cherished time spent with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.