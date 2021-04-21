Massena appoints new mayor

By 7 News Staff | April 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 1:43 PM

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new Massena mayor has been appointed. Timothy Ahlfeld was voted in 3-0 by the village board on Tuesday.

The mayor’s post was left empty when Timmy Currier resigned in January after his arrest the previous month on a drug possession charge.

A special election for mayor will be held in November to fill out the remaining year of Currier’s term.

In November 2022, a regular election will be held to elect a mayor for a four-year term.

Ahlfeld previously served on the village board of trustees from 2010 to 2018.

