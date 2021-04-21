Morning check up: ‘patch testing’ for allergies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Do you suspect you have allergies? Do you have dermatitis or inflamed patches of skin that have been present for a long time despite treatment?
Samaritan Medical Center’s Dermatology department may have answers for you. They’re doing “patch testing” for 86 allergins (things which can cause allergies). Patch testing involves placing panels on your back, where they remain for a couple of days and are then removed and read.
This testing is best for those patients with recurrent issues with inflamed skin – pink patches that look like eczema or dermatitis – imagine poison ivy.
7 News This Morning anchor Makenzie Piatt was joined Wednesday morning by Amy Werchinski, PA and Erin Bryant, PA from Samaritan’s Dermatology department to talk about the testing, and how it can help. Watch the conversation by clicking on the link above this post.
