56 new COVID infections reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Wednesday that they have 56 new coronavirus infections.
Jefferson County
Another 29 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,418 cases of the virus.
Nine people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,180 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 21 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,068 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths.
There are 8 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 140 cases are active and 6,833 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 6 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,115.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,038 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
