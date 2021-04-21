Paint store to open at former School Daze location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A highly visible Arsenal Street storefront in Watertown won’t stay empty for long.
White’s Lumber will be putting in a paint store at the former School Daze location, which closed last fall.
This will be White’s Lumber’s first stand-alone paint store and primary sell Benjamin Moore paint, along with painting accessories.
Owners are happy to get on Arsenal Street.
“We thought we’d like to try it over on Arsenal Street, with heavier traffic. We found a piece of property to lease and we’re going to venture into the business of having a stand alone paint store,” said Ted White, White’s Lumber vice president.
Renovations are happening now. The White’s Paint Center expects to be open this June.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.