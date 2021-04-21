St. Lawrence County colleges issue joint statement on Chauvin verdict

Among the members of the Associated Colleges, we have witnessed our friends, colleagues and students experience, once again, throughout this trial not only the trauma of George Floyd’s murder, but also the murder and mistreatment of so many other Black Americans — adding to their own personal, daily trauma. The testimony of the trial witnesses as they helplessly watched George Floyd beg Officer Chauvin for his life is a testament to the trauma of systemic racism and the way that Black lives are devalued.