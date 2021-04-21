Wednesday afternoon’s weather: snowy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the north country this afternoon, with snow in the forecast.
No, it’s not February. Or March.
We’re getting a brief return of winter weather, what Beth Hall calls a ‘day and a half’ event. She’s right.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties, three to five inches of snow are possible today, a little more tonight, and then a little more Thursday before it warms up enough to rain. (Will everyone see 3-5 inches of snow? Of course not. That’s what you get in the higher elevations, parts of Tug Hill and the Adirondacks. Lots of us will see less than that.)
The high today will be in the mid 30s, the low tonight in the mid 20s. The high Thursday gets into the lower 40s.
St. Lawrence County’s forecast is pretty much the same, though there won’t be as much snow.
Something to look forward to: by Friday we break 50 degrees, and it is sunny. Saturday during the day looks to be even better, topping out at a little more than 60 degrees.
