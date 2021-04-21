Wednesday’s sports: Watertown, S. Jeff, IHC score shutouts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three local soccer teams scored shutouts Tuesday in girls’ high school play.
‘Watertown beat Indian River 6-0, while South Jefferson beat Carthage 5-0 and IHC beat General Brown 9-0.
Click on the picture above this note for highlights from the Watertown game.
Local sports scores
girls high school soccer
South Jefferson 5
Carthage 0
***
IHC 9
General Brown 0
***
LaFargeville 2
Sackets Harbor 1
***
Thousand Islands 2
Sandy Creek 1
***
High school volleyball
OFA 3
Madrid Waddington 0
***
Canton 3
Potsdam 1
***
Chateaugay 3
Tupper Lake 0
***
Salmon River 3
Malone 1
Girls high school swimming
OFA 80
Gouverneur 76
***
Potsdam 130
Salmon River 24
College baseball
SUNY Cobleskill 4
SUNY Canton 1
***
SUNY Cobleskill 6
SUNY Canton 2
College softball
Clarkson 14
SUNY Canton 0
Clarkson 12
SUNY Canton 3
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.