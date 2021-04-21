Wednesday’s sports: Watertown, S. Jeff, IHC score shutouts

morning sports April 21 2021
By 7 News Staff and Scott Atkinson | April 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 9:30 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three local soccer teams scored shutouts Tuesday in girls’ high school play.

‘Watertown beat Indian River 6-0, while South Jefferson beat Carthage 5-0 and IHC beat General Brown 9-0.

Click on the picture above this note for highlights from the Watertown game.

Local sports scores

girls high school soccer

South Jefferson 5

Carthage 0

***

IHC 9

General Brown 0

***

LaFargeville 2

Sackets Harbor 1

***

Thousand Islands 2

Sandy Creek 1

***

High school volleyball

OFA 3

Madrid Waddington 0

***

Canton 3

Potsdam 1

***

Chateaugay 3

Tupper Lake 0

***

Salmon River 3

Malone 1

Girls high school swimming

OFA 80

Gouverneur 76

***

Potsdam 130

Salmon River 24

College baseball

SUNY Cobleskill 4

SUNY Canton 1

***

SUNY Cobleskill 6

SUNY Canton 2

College softball

Clarkson 14

SUNY Canton 0

Clarkson 12

SUNY Canton 3

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.