Wednesday’s weather: snow, high in low 30s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ok, let’s try to keep a sense of humor about this.
There is snow in the forecast for all of the north country today - how much depends on where you are, but in general, everybody gets at least a couple of inches, and the usual suspects - higher elevations, the Tug Hill, the Adirondacks - could see up to six inches.
A reminder: if this was still winter, we would think of it as a typical day.
And it will take all day for snow to accumulate, so it’s not like we’re going to get blasted.
There is a winter weather advisory for the entire north country. It wraps up in Jefferson and Lewis counties this evening, St. Lawrence County Thursday morning.
Finally, by Friday, temperatures are back up in the 50s, so while the snow will stick, it won’t stay.
Today’s highs will be in the low 30s. Tonight’s lows - upper 20s. Thursday? A little warmer, just enough to make snow turn to rain in Jefferson and Lewis counties, while it’s cloudy, but no rain or snow, in St. Lawrence County.
