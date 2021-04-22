Adding insult to injury: fake GoFundMe page created for teen victim of internet scam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s adding insult to injury. Someone is fraudulently trying to raise money off the death of Riley Basford.
It started with an internet scam that ended in the death of Potsdam teen Riley Basford. Now more pain has been added by another internet scammer.
“It is amazing: the predator on top of predator,” said Mary Rodee, Riley’s mother.
This time it’s a fake GoFundMe page called “Riley Basford’s Memorial.” It mimics the real one his family had up for a few days earlier this month.
“You don’t want to give press to the bad guys, but, like, God! The bad guys just seem to prevail and prevail,” said Rodee.
GoFundMe has been told about the page. It’s still there. Fortunately, not a cent had been raised as of Thursday afternoon.
A lot of good is going to come from the money raised from the authentic GoFundMe page established in Riley’s memory. His family is talking about that with Potsdam school officials.
They’re drawing up plans for some kind of BOCES scholarship - something that would be practical to help kids enrolled in courses like welding, cooking, construction.
“They have to buy work boots. They have to buy other equipment to go there. And some people aren’t fortunate enough to have the money to buy it,” said Darren Basford, Riley’s father.
And other good is being done. Forums are being held at schools and agencies across St. Lawrence County to talk about how to prevent the bad guys from prevailing.
