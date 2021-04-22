Don’t fall for these unemployment scams

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earlier this week, we told you about the state telling people to send back some unemployment benefits they received. Now, local officials are warning those same people about a scam.
The WorkPlace Executive Director Cheryl Mayforth says the new scam centers on the state’s efforts to collect overpaid unemployment.
The Department of Labor is sending out letters to New Yorkers who have accidentally received more money than they were owed, telling them to pay back that extra cash.
According to Mayforth, scammers are sending out texts or emails saying a similar thing.
But, the return address isn’t the correct Albany address for the Department of Labor, which is P.O. Box 1195, Albany, NY, 12201.
Also, the department isn’t sending texts or emails.
“Overpayments are coming in the form of a letter and it will tell you to address that check and send it to Post Office Box 1195 in Albany. No other addresses are good,” said Mayforth.
If that wasn’t enough, there’s another scam happening for people who are receiving unemployment benefits right now.
Mayforth says it comes in the form of a text or email and it looks like it’s from the Department of Labor. It then asks for your password and personal identification number, or PIN. Giving that information to the scammers eventually allows them to get your money.
Mayforth says, in these times, you need to be careful.
