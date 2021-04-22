Elaine (Norton) Taylor, 81, of Constableville

On November 5, 1960, Elaine was united in marriage with David H. Taylor at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Constableville. Thereafter the coupled resided on Cascade Avenue, Lowville, before moving to Port Leyden where they resided until moving to her present home in Constableville, in 1994. In 1979, David and Elaine purchased the Western Auto Store in Port Leyden, which they operated until retiring in 1998. Mr. Taylor, a U.S. Navy Veteran and Insurance Agent for Metropolitan Insurance Co. passed away on January 20, 2013.