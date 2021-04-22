Federal lawsuit settled in Potsdam’s toilet gardens case

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A settlement has been reached in federal court over the so-called toilet gardens Hank Robar’s property.
Robar has had a long-running battle with the village over his decorations.
The village had ordered Robar to remove the toilets. Last summer, Robar filed a federal lawsuit seeking no less than $7 million in damages.
In February, Potsdam backed down, saying the toilets can stay.
Then Tuesday, the federal lawsuit was settled with a deal being struck in Schenectady. However, a court still has to approve it.
Robar’s lawyer couldn’t reveal the terms of the settlement, but said his client is pleased.
“We’re very happy to have this settlement. Hank is very happy about the outcome,” said attorney Jon Crain. “I’m not sure it’s fully sunk in for him yet.”
Robar started his toilet gardens as a protest in 2004. The terms of the settlement could become public once the court approves.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.