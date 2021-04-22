Fort Drum offers virtual field trips

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - No permission slip is needed for students to take a field trip to Fort Drum.
That’s because the post offers virtual outings on YouTube.
Through a new video series, elementary school students can explore regional history on Fort Drum that compliments class curriculum.
Artifacts like tools used to build ancient boats are just an example of what Army archeologist Dr. Laurie Rush is able to show. She hopes kids learn something new and gain a greater respect for Fort Drum long before it was an Army post.
“I think the real magic happens when a child becomes genuinely interested in a new subject and they begin to search out for more information. And so each time, maybe if we encourage some clicking and some googling, there will be a chance for children’s lives and perspectives to grow and change,” she said.
Dr. Rush says another benefit to virtual visits is being able to reach a wider audience.
