How to get rid of old and unused prescription drugs

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It gives people the opportunity to get rid of old and unused prescription drugs.
The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County is holding two drive-thrus on Saturday. One will be at the Lowville Fire Hall and the other at the Falls Pharmacy in Lyons Falls.
The goal is to keep prescription drugs out of harm’s way.
“The reason for National Take Back Day is important to get these drugs and medications off the streets, out of your counters, out of your medicine cabinets. It kind of lowers the chances of our youth getting their hands on prescription drugs and medications,” said Cassie Forbus, United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County.
The drive-thrus are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations and they will handle the safe disposal of the drugs.
Many other groups are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as well.
