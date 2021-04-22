Judge’s legacy lives on through community fund

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - George Davis has a legacy that lives on. Judge Davis lived almost his entire life in Lowville and served 20 years as Lewis County judge from 1962 to 1983.
He passed away in 2010, but the community fund he set up, bearing his name, continues to give.
Whether it’s a game room or a music room, there are plenty of activities for kids at the Double Play Community Center in Lowville. But some of it would have been impossible to bring to the center had it not been for the George R. Davis Community Fund.
“Last year was a $4,000 grant and every year, we try to create a new opportunity,” said Dan Myers, executive director, Double Play Community Center.
This year, those opportunities were new enrichment programs, giving kids the chance to learn about different topics. The $4,000 grant went a long way.
“They were able to help do a space camp for youth. We did a ‘fit and fun’ program - arts and crafts and we did homework sessions,” said Myers.
Part of the grant money was used to buy guitars, which kids use to take lessons.
They also have ukuleles for younger kids to try out. Some of the room’s decorations came from the grant money as well. So did photography equipment, allowing kids to snap their own professional pictures.
The George R. Davis Community Fund donates to non-profit organizations focused on supporting the people of Lowville. His fund was established at the Northern New York Community Foundation, which has donated to Double Play several times.
“His fund broadly supports quality of life initiatives in the town and village of Lowville that work to strengthen amenities for residents who live there,” said Kenneth Eysaman, director of communications, Northern New York Community Foundation.
It’s thanks to the George R. Davis Community Fund that kids have the chance to learn something new, while having fun.
