Local restaurant workers clean up trash for Earth Day

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some local restaurant workers commemorated Earth Day by cleaning up trash along a Jefferson County road.
Current and former employees of Watertown’s Applebee’s went out to Military Road Thursday morning.
The group and some extra helpers slipped on some gloves and got to work picking up empty cans, bottles, and fast food bags left by passersby.
says it feels good to do his part to help the environment.
“Giving back is always a good thing. Everybody can be a little selfish, so this is our opportunity to give back,” said Applebee’s Manager Eugene Rowe.
The crew collected 15 bags of trash in 4 hours.
