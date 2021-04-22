Mary Alteri, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Alteri, 95, Conger Ave, passed away April 20, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center.
Mary was born January 27, 1926 in Watertown, a daughter of Giovanni and Saveria (Derrigo) Malatino. She attended Watertown High School. On October 26, 1946 she married Peter Alteri at St. Anthony’s Church.
Mrs. Alteri was employed at Olga’s Knitting Mill and in Model Homes Sewing Factory. She later ran her own seamstress business out of her home for many years throughout the remainder of her career.
She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, and her Catholic faith was a strong and guiding light throughout her life.
Mary was well known for her very skilled sewing abilities. She had great taste and style, always somehow keeping up with current fashion. As a result, her family and friends were blessed with many wonderful homemade clothes over the years.
Mary was an outstanding cook, and no matter how many times one tried to replicate one of her recipes it just never turned out as good.
Her family and friends looked forward to her delicious Italian cookies made for every holiday and special occasion. The time and effort she took in creating these cookie plates were something that brought great joy to those who were fortunate to receive them without fail. They were truly a labor of love.
Mary and her husband Peter traveled to Arizona for many winters and explored the West Coast in their visits to see their daughter and son-in-law. Wonderful memories were created throughout these travels.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and John Bird, Sackets Harbor; a daughter-in-law, Cinda Alteri; two sisters, Josephine Foti and Jennie Adsit; a brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Marianne Malatino; a sister-in-law, Jane Alteri; three grandchildren Chiara Alteri, Jory (Lindsay) Alteri, and Janna (Matt) Kanellis; four great-grandchildren; as well as special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter; one beloved son, Joseph P. Alteri; a sister, Angelina Fassett; another sister who died in infancy; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
We would also like to acknowledge a special thank you to Ed and Karen Ringwald for the weekly greeting cards and notes over the last several years which were so deeply appreciated and always brightened Mary’s day.
Mary was a proud member of the Italian community, and a lifelong resident of her home in the Sand Flats. She will forever be loved and greatly missed by her family and dear friends.
The calling hours and funeral mass will be private. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
