Massena man charged with 48 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 35 year old Massena man faces numerous charges, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.
Village police arrested Media J. Provost Thursday following a 4-month investigation.
According to police, they received a complaint on December 15, 2020.
Provost was charged with the following:
- 3 counts of first-degree rape
- 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse
- 6 counts of first-degree criminal sex act
- 3 counts of second-degree assault
- 9 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- 9 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment
- 3 counts of second-degree menacing
- 6 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
- 3 counts of criminal obstruction of breathing
- 3 counts of strangulation
Provost was arraigned and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.
The Department of Homeland Security assisted village police with the investigation.
