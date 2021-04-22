Massena man charged with 48 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse

Massena man charged with 48 criminal counts, including rape, sexual abuse
Media J. Provost (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | April 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 5:22 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 35 year old Massena man faces numerous charges, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.

Village police arrested Media J. Provost Thursday following a 4-month investigation.

According to police, they received a complaint on December 15, 2020.

Provost was charged with the following:

  • 3 counts of first-degree rape
  • 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse
  • 6 counts of first-degree criminal sex act
  • 3 counts of second-degree assault
  • 9 counts of unlawful imprisonment
  • 9 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment
  • 3 counts of second-degree menacing
  • 6 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • 3 counts of criminal obstruction of breathing
  • 3 counts of strangulation

Provost was arraigned and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

The Department of Homeland Security assisted village police with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.