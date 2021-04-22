Massena’s new mayor: I’m a problem solver

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena has a new mayor, who describes himself as a ‘problem solver.’
The village board unanimously supported Tim Ahlfield for the post this week. The mayor’s post was left empty when Timmy Currier resigned in January after his arrest on a drug possession charge.
Ahlfield will hold the job until a special election in November to fill out the remaining year of Currier’s term.
“I think I can bring some value to our community, and our community could use that,” he told 7 News Wednesday.
The 58 year old Massena native knows a thing or two about village politics. He was a trustee on the village board from 2010 to 2018.
“I look at myself as a problem solver, and if there’s problems presented before me I’m going to go ahead and do my best to solve them and use all the tools in my toolbox in order to make that happen,” he said.
Ahlfeld is a 1981 graduate of Massena high school. He then attended SUNY Potsdam, and worked for the New York Power Authority until his retirement in 2018.
He and his wife Kathleen live in Massena and hope to make a positive impact on their community.
“I’m going to work as hard as I can, spend their money wisely, make decisions that I think will be for the good of the whole, and just do the best job that I can.”
Aside from the special election in November, there will be an election in November 2022 to elect a mayor for a full, four year term. Ahlfeld saidf he does not plan to run in either election.
