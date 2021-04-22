North Country Heart Challenge to be celebrated May 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country Heart Challenge, the digital version of the North Country Heart Walk, will end with a celebration on Saturday, May 1.
Chairwoman Melissa Bianco appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the digital experience, which raises money for the American Heart Association.
For weeks, the challenge has been encouraging people to seek donations to walk as part of a team or on their own.
To date, the North Country Heart Challenge has raised more than $120,000 for the year. The goal is $175,000.
Get details and register for the Heart Challenge at www.NorthCountryHeartWalk.org and on Facebook at AHANewYork or #NCHeartWalk.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.