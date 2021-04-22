Raising flag to raise organ donation awareness

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donor families and recipients raised a flag Thursday at the Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles to commemorate April being National Donate Life Month.
According to Donate Life of New York State, one organ donor can save 8 lives and heal 75 more through eye and tissue donation.
Officials say this month is more than just trying to get more people on the donor list.
“Recognizing the selfless donors and donor families who made the decision to pass life on to others. Organ, eye and tissue donors are true heroes who have given others a second chance at life,” said Mary Jane Milano, Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.
Signing up to become an organ donor can be done by going to your local DMV or visiting www.donatelife.ny.gov
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.