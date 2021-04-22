Report: New York has stopped vaccinating prisoners, but will resume

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state has temporarily stopped vaccinating prisoners, according to a published report.
The ‘Gothamist’ web site and WNYC public radio reported Wednesday that the state’s Department of Correctional Services, (DOCCS), which manages New York’s prison system, quietly put a hold on vaccinations.
DOCCS cited the nationwide pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the reason, Gothamist reported.
The federal Centers For Disease Control recommended suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after fewer than 10 cases of unusual blood clotting emerged.
The halt appears to only be temporary; DOCCS told Gothamist/WNYC that it plans to resume offering vaccinations using the Moderna vaccine next week.
In general, the number of prisoners in New York fully vaccinated against COVID is low, only one in 10, according to Gothamist.
The north country has two medium security prisons in Ogdensburg, and one each in Gouverneur and Cape Vincent.
