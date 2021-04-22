Thursday morning interview: bike safety bash coming up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Attention: if you have a young bicyclist in the house, Cornell Cooperative Extension has something coming up which may interest you.
On May 4 and 6, Cornell is holding “Bike to School” days, starting at 6:30 AM at Thompson Park, in front of the zoo.
The idea is - if you have a child who goes to Wiley school or Case Middle School they can show up on their bike (and helmet please!) and get free stuff; a T shirt, other giveaways. They’ll get a quick lesson in bike safety, and be quizzed on how much they know about riding safe.
7 News This Morning anchor Makenzie Piatt’s guests Thursday morning brought details of the program. Watch the conversation by clicking on the picture above this post, and for more information, look here on the web, or call 315-788-8450 x232. You need to register in advance.
