Thursday weather update: sunshine, warmer temps ahead
By 7 News Staff | April 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 11:55 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is mostly good news in our forecast.

For one thing, we’re done with snow - and until Saturday night, done with rain as well.

For another, Friday and Saturday both look to be fine spring days, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s and lots of sunshine.

And looking ahead to next week, we put together three sunny - or mostly sunny - days at the beginning of the work week, with the high gradually rising from 55 Monday to 76 by Wednesday.

The downsides are minor: Sunday will be more rainy than not, and the overnight lows Sunday and Monday will send you to the thermostat - they’re forecasted for the mid-30s.

But, hey, remember it is only April, we do live in the north country, and yes, summer will get here. No point in rushing things.

